Duality Advisers LP Has $1.19 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $75,477,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $68,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Aramark by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aramark by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 931,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Aramark by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,209,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,087,000 after acquiring an additional 746,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 748,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

