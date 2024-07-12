Duality Advisers LP Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the period. HF Sinclair accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 872,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

