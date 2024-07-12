Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 288.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. 1,488,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,272. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

