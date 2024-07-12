Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $420,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,312,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 109,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

