Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.31 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Lumentum Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 593,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

