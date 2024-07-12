Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.71 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,899 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts
In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,500,356. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Electronic Arts Stock Performance
NASDAQ EA traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $147.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
