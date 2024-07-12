Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,013 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Creative Planning boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 243,546 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,325.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,740 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of LUV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 7,465,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,239,234. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
