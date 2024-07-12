Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 166,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 1,583,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,520. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

