Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,723. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

