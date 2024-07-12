Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. BCE comprises about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BCE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

BCE Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.39%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

