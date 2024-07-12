Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.91. 1,619,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $483.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

