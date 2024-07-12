Duality Advisers LP Purchases 8,918 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FTDR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 364,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

