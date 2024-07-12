Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 36,843 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 815,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

