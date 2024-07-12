Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.38. 61,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.