Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Encore Wire by 42.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.23. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

