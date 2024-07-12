Duality Advisers LP Sells 111,029 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,029 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.64. 1,614,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,919. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.