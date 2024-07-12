Duality Advisers LP Sells 318 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

