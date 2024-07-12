Duality Advisers LP Sells 7,789 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 2,078,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,287. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

