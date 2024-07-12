Duality Advisers LP Takes $4.24 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265,622 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND remained flat at $95.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

