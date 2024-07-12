Duality Advisers LP Takes $6.48 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.73. 1,278,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,966. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

