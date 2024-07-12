Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.76. 138,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,874. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

