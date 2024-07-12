Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.48

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 1968676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,397 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after purchasing an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 525,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

