E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Trading Down 7.1 %

ETWO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

