Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.13

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 93484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

