Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 224.5% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EVT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,361. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

