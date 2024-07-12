eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of eBay by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 515,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.