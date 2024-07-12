eCash Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $589.14 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, eCash has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $589.14 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,914.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.35 or 0.00610298 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00066318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,727,607,798,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,727,601,548,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

