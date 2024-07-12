Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000.
Shares of TEAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,750. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
