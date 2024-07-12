Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 51,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 39,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 594,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 118,026 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 72,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 119.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

