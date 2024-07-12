Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Trading Up 0.5%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 51,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 39,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
