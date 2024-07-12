Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 52-Week High at $246.01

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $246.01 and last traded at $246.01, with a volume of 6413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.44.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ecolab by 14.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after buying an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.