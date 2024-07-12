Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $283.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $233.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.44.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $244.50 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $245.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

