Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $746.10

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 746.10 ($9.56) and last traded at GBX 746.10 ($9.56), with a volume of 279006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744 ($9.53).

Edinburgh Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 730.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 697.27. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,076.92%.

Insider Activity

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,883.20 ($25,468.43). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

