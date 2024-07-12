Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,294 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,512 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $146.71. 146,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,356. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.