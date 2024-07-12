ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.40 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $14,899.38 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04601703 USD and is up 14.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $227,496.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

