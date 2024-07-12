EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EME traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.87. 18,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,794. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

