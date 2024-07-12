Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 1,596,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,907,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

