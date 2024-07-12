Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.40

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 320493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 314,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 308,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

