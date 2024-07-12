Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.07. The company had a trading volume of 947,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

