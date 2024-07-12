Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

