Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,152,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.67. 1,093,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

