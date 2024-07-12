Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $13.65 on Friday, hitting $242.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,354. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

