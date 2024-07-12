Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

