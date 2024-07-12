Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,377. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

