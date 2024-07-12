Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

