Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $101.75. 1,072,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,784. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

