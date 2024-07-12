Empirical Finance LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $554,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,937 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.30. 3,846,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,699. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

