Empirical Finance LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 331.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 639,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 490,837 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 865,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 351,046 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 454,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 334,730 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.39. 2,899,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

