Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,744. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

