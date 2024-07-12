Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. United Community Bank raised its position in KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $857.72. 652,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $792.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

