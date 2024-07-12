Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.74. 837,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,753. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $496.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

